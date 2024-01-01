Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 28.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 25017 <br/>Lot #: R040 <br/>Reserve Price: $32,300 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/> * EXHAUST REQUIRES REPAIR * LIFT KIT INSTALLED * * SECONDARY LIEN RELEASE MAY TAKE APPROX. 30 DAYS TO BE RELEASED * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2022 RAM 1500

55,114 KM

$32,300

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

Classic Warlock

2022 RAM 1500

Classic Warlock

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$32,300

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,114KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT5NS159546

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25017
  • Mileage 55,114 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 28.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 25017
Lot #: R040
Reserve Price: $32,300
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* EXHAUST REQUIRES REPAIR * LIFT KIT INSTALLED * * SECONDARY LIEN RELEASE MAY TAKE APPROX. 30 DAYS TO BE RELEASED *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$32,300

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2022 RAM 1500