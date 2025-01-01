Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2022 RAM 1500 WITH 4*4 AND 73445 KMS. ALSO WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, DVD/CD/RADIO, PANORAMIC ROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE.</div><div>.<br />ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!<br />One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!<br /><br />What We Offer:<br /><br />*Low Bi-Weekly Payments<br />*Instant Approvals<br />*Credit Consolidation<br />*Employment Insurance<br />*Negative Equity Coverage<br /><br />Operating Hours:<br />Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm<br />Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm<br /><br />Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.<br />CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.<br /><br />Referral Program:<br />Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!<br /><br />AMVIC Licensed Dealer<br /><br />After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<br /><br />Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4<br /><br />All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</div>

2022 RAM 1500

73,445 KM

Details Description Features

$48,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500

Sport NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF PUSH BUTTON START LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES

Watch This Vehicle
12469597

2022 RAM 1500

Sport NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF PUSH BUTTON START LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 12469597
  2. 12469597
  3. 12469597
  4. 12469597
  5. 12469597
  6. 12469597
  7. 12469597
  8. 12469597
  9. 12469597
  10. 12469597
  11. 12469597
  12. 12469597
  13. 12469597
  14. 12469597
  15. 12469597
  16. 12469597
  17. 12469597
  18. 12469597
  19. 12469597
  20. 12469597
  21. 12469597
  22. 12469597
Contact Seller

$48,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,445KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT8NN475790

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Mileage 73,445 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 RAM 1500 WITH 4*4 AND 73445 KMS. ALSO WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, DVD/CD/RADIO, PANORAMIC ROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE..
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic,BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats,REBEL LEVEL 2...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2021 Toyota Corolla LE Backup Camera Blind Spot Detection for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Toyota Corolla LE Backup Camera Blind Spot Detection 104,133 KM $23,488 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 AWD Panoroof Navigation Bcamera for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 AWD Panoroof Navigation Bcamera 170,686 KM $17,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Navigation Backup Camera Remote Start PanoRoof for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Navigation Backup Camera Remote Start PanoRoof 139,998 KM $31,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2022 RAM 1500