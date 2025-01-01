$48,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 RAM 1500
Sport NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF PUSH BUTTON START LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES
2022 RAM 1500
Sport NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF PUSH BUTTON START LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$48,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,445KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT8NN475790
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Mileage 73,445 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 RAM 1500 WITH 4*4 AND 73445 KMS. ALSO WITH NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, DVD/CD/RADIO, PANORAMIC ROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, LEATHER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE..
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic,BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats,REBEL LEVEL 2...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto House
2021 Toyota Corolla LE Backup Camera Blind Spot Detection 104,133 KM $23,488 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 AWD Panoroof Navigation Bcamera 170,686 KM $17,988 + tax & lic
2017 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Navigation Backup Camera Remote Start PanoRoof 139,998 KM $31,988 + tax & lic
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
Call Dealer
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
$48,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2022 RAM 1500