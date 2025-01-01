Menu
This ONE OWNER ACCIDNET FREE Ram 1500 REBEL NIGHT CREW CAB comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 5.7L V8 HEMI motor, automatic transmission, an amazing 4X4 system, premium APLINE sound system with factory subwoofer, UConnect 12-inch display with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated black leather seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, alloy wheels with new rubber, RAM sport hood, back-up camera, fog lights, tonneau cover, mopar side steps, HID headlights, spray in bediner and much more!!!

2022 RAM 1500

91,687 KM

$46,990

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

REBEL w/ 4X4 / LEATHER / ALPINE SOUND

12524563

2022 RAM 1500

REBEL w/ 4X4 / LEATHER / ALPINE SOUND

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,687KM
VIN 1C6SRFLT1NN394018

  • Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Stock # 20979
  • Mileage 91,687 KM

This ONE OWNER ACCIDNET FREE Ram 1500 REBEL NIGHT CREW CAB comes loaded with a reliable and responsive 5.7L V8 HEMI motor, automatic transmission, an amazing 4X4 system, premium APLINE sound system with factory subwoofer, UConnect 12-inch display with APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, heated black leather seats, heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, alloy wheels with new rubber, RAM sport hood, back-up camera, fog lights, tonneau cover, mopar side steps, HID headlights, spray in bediner and much more!!!

9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25W REBEL -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling HEMI ...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2022 RAM 1500