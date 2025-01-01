Menu
Stock #: 76196
Reserve Price: $30,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2022 RAM 1500

123,169 KM

$30,500

+ GST
2022 RAM 1500

Classic Warlock

12979333

2022 RAM 1500

Classic Warlock

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$30,500

+ GST

Used
123,169KM
VIN 1C6RR7LG9NS229990

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 76196
  • Mileage 123,169 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 20.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 76196
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $30,500
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$30,500

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2022 RAM 1500