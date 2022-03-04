Menu
2022 RAM 1500

11,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

SPORT

Location

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

11,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8620478
  • Stock #: B16216
  • VIN: 1C6SRFVT9NN185946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 11,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Every pre-owned vehicle from Big 4 Motors is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too.Stop in today or visit Big4Motors.com. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. Please see CARFAX Report available through Big 4 Motors for full vehicle history.Call us at: +1-403-252-6671*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Monotone Paint
Hemi Badge
Black Dual Exhaust Tips
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Active Noise Control System
GVWR: 3
Quick Order Package 25L Sport
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON
Vinyl/Cloth Front Bucket Seats (J7)
220 kgs (7/100 lbs)
Wheels: 20'' x 9'' Aluminum
Radio: Uconnect 5W w/8.4'' Display
Passive Tuned Mass Damper

