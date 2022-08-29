Menu
2022 RAM 1500

34,000 KM

Details Description Features

$65,995

+ tax & licensing
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-877-212-7418

Sport - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay

Location

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

Sale

34,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9301210
  • Stock #: 10368
  • VIN: 1C6SRFVT6NN205781

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10368
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Power Pedals!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

Compare at $67995 - Our Price is just $65995!

Whether you need tough and rugged capability, or soft and comfortable luxury, this 2022 Ram delivers every time. This 2022 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 34,000 kms. Stock number 10368 is nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Sport. Stepping up to this Ram 1500 Sport is a great choice as it comes loaded with exclusive aluminum wheels, black exterior accents, a heated leather steering wheel, LED fog lights, and a larger Uconnect touchscreen that's paired with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, streaming audio and 4G LTE. Additional features include a power driver's seat with heated front seats, power adjustable pedals, proximity keyless entry, a useful rear view camera, forward collision warning with active braking, power folding heated mirrors, a rear step bumper and all the towing equipment you need to get going. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Power Pedals, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $399.71 with $0 down for 96 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $83140 ). See dealer for details.

At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Power pedals
Heated Steering Wheel
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Forward Collision Warning
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
4G LTE

