Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 RAM 1500

42,161 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500

2022 RAM 1500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,161KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9444297
  • Stock #: 22T501A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFJM4NN151394

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GRANITE CRYSTAL MET. CLEAR COA
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 22T501A
  • Mileage 42,161 KM

Vehicle Description

Every pre-owned vehicle from Big 4 Motors is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too.Stop in today or visit Big4Motors.com. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. Please see CARFAX Report available through Big 4 Motors for full vehicle history.Call us at: +1-403-252-6671*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

GPS Navigation
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
GPS Antenna Input
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
Google Android Auto
Disassociated Touchscreen Display
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Connected Travel & Traffic Services
Connectivity - US/Canada
All Radio-Equipped Vehicles
Hands-Free Phone Communication
Monotone Paint
Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips
USB Mobile Projection
Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR
HD Radio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
All R1 High Radios
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
250 Amp Alternator
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
For More Info
Call 888-539-7474
GVWR: 3
Quick Order Package 25H Laramie
Leather-Faced 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Ecodiesel Badge
800-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery
Apple CarPlay Capable
SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content
Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbocharged Diesel
Thermal Rear Axle
Wheels: 18'' x 8'' Aluminum
12'' Touchscreen
265 kgs (7/200 lbs)
Radio: Uconnect 5W Nav w/12.0'' Display
SECONDARY ACTIVE GRILLE SHUTTERS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Big 4 Motors

2022 RAM 1500 Laramie
 42,161 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Blaze...
 114,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Gladiator ...
 57,150 KM
$55,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

Call Dealer

403-561-XXXX

(click to show)

403-561-2416

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory