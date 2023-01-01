2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Sale $54,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 0 , 9 2 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10443795

10443795 Stock #: 10541

10541 VIN: 1C6RR7LTXNS171806

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50,928 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Interior Remote Keyless Entry Comfort Climate Control Safety REAR CAMERA Additional Features TOUCHSCREEN SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.