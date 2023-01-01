$54,995+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
WARLOCK
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
50,928KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10443795
- Stock #: 10541
- VIN: 1C6RR7LTXNS171806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,928 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!
Compare at $56995 - Our Price is just $54995!
This vehicle was a previous daily rental. This Ram 1500 Classic is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2022 Ram 1500 Classic is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 Classic stands above its well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From its muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this 2022 Ram 1500 Classic is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style while getting a great value with this amazing full size truck. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 50,928 kms. Stock number 10541 is black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500 Classic's trim level is Warlock. This gothic looking Ram 1500 Classic Warlock is an awesome truck that comes with black aluminum wheels and dark exterior accents, front fog lamps, powder-coated front and rear bumpers, a touchscreen infotainment system that features wireless streaming audio and SiriusXM radio. This limited-edition truck also comes with a lift kit and heavy-duty shock absorbers, electronic stability plus trailer sway control, remote keyless entry, a ParkView rear back-up camera, cruise control, automatic headlights, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Fog Lamps, Climate Control, Rear Camera, Touchscreen, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $358.24 with $0 down for 96 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus GST / Total Obligation of $74513 ). See dealer for details.
At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
- Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
- Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
- Same day delivery.
- Experienced sales staff with great customer service.
Come VISIT us today!
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
