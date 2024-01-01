Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 21.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 35048 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $32,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration. <br/> * PARTIAL VINYL WRAP * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

39,216 KM

Details Description

$32,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11708947
  2. 11708947
  3. 11708947
  4. 11708947
  5. 11708947
  6. 11708947
  7. 11708947
  8. 11708947
  9. 11708947
  10. 11708947
  11. 11708947
  12. 11708947
  13. 11708947
  14. 11708947
  15. 11708947
  16. 11708947
  17. 11708947
  18. 11708947
  19. 11708947
  20. 11708947
  21. 11708947
  22. 11708947
  23. 11708947
  24. 11708947
  25. 11708947
  26. 11708947
  27. 11708947
  28. 11708947
  29. 11708947
  30. 11708947
  31. 11708947
  32. 11708947
  33. 11708947
  34. 11708947
  35. 11708947
  36. 11708947
  37. 11708947
  38. 11708947
Contact Seller

$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,216KM
VIN 3C6RR7KG2NG301539

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 35048
  • Mileage 39,216 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 21.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 35048
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $32,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Odometer Declaration: Non-specific odometer declaration.
* PARTIAL VINYL WRAP *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2015 Dodge Journey CVP for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Dodge Journey CVP 111,041 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Murano SL for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Nissan Murano SL 179,209 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Jeep Compass Sport for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Jeep Compass Sport 59,559 KM $18,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500 Classic