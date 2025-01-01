$35,990+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT HEMI 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 65,685 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable, feature-packed truck? This 2022 RAM 1500 Classic Crew Cab SLT is the perfect blend of power, comfort, and modern technology. With low kilometers and a clean Carfax, this truck is in excellent condition and ready for its next owner!Key Features:
5.7L HEMI V8 Engine – Legendary power & performance
Crew Cab Configuration – Spacious seating for up to 6 passengers
Heated Front Seats & Heated Steering Wheel – Stay warm in any season
Remote Start – Convenience at your fingertips
Upgraded 8.4” Uconnect® Infotainment System – Enhanced connectivity & entertainment
Running Boards – Easy access for you and your passengers
Towing Capability – Built for work and play
This RAM 1500 Classic SLT delivers the perfect combination of rugged capability and modern comfort. Don’t miss your chance to own this well-equipped, low-KM truck!
Visit us today for a test drive! Contact us for more details.
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades. Same day approvals. AMVIC licensed dealer.
