Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday August 30.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 84165 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: Not Set <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

49,316 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Watch This Vehicle
12904778

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12904778
  2. 12904778
  3. 12904778
  4. 12904778
  5. 12904778
  6. 12904778
  7. 12904778
  8. 12904778
  9. 12904778
  10. 12904778
  11. 12904778
  12. 12904778
  13. 12904778
  14. 12904778
  15. 12904778
  16. 12904778
  17. 12904778
  18. 12904778
  19. 12904778
  20. 12904778
  21. 12904778
  22. 12904778
  23. 12904778
  24. 12904778
  25. 12904778
  26. 12904778
  27. 12904778
  28. 12904778
  29. 12904778
  30. 12904778
  31. 12904778
  32. 12904778
  33. 12904778
  34. 12904778
  35. 12904778
  36. 12904778
  37. 12904778
  38. 12904778
  39. 12904778
  40. 12904778
  41. 12904778
  42. 12904778
  43. 12904778
  44. 12904778
  45. 12904778
  46. 12904778
  47. 12904778
  48. 12904778
  49. 12904778
  50. 12904778
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,316KM
VIN 1C6RR7FG0NS189763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 84165
  • Mileage 49,316 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday August 30.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 84165
Lot #:
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Out of Province - BC: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Ford F-550 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford F-550 XLT 93,999 KM $CALL + GST
Used 2020 Kia Sedona LX for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Kia Sedona LX 114,350 KM $13,500 + GST
Used 2005 Jayco Jay Feather 21J for sale in Calgary, AB
2005 Jayco Jay Feather 21J 0 $3,000 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2022 RAM 1500 Classic