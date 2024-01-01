Menu
This heavy-duty pickup combines impressive power, advanced tech, and rugged capability. Powered by a 6.4L HEMI V8 engine delivering 410HP, it's perfect for towing, hauling, and off-road adventures.

Features:

Seating for up to 6
8.4" Uconnect touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth
Rearview camera and front/rear parking sensors
Premium cloth seats and power-adjustable driver's seat
Keyless entry, remote start, and dual-zone climate control
Tow package with trailer brake controller and trailer sway control
Safety: adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and lane departure warning

Ideal for those needing a powerful and versatile truck with modern tech and comfort.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

2022 RAM 2500

104,300 KM

$40,997

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 2500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

2022 RAM 2500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$40,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6UR5DJ7NG243578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 243578
  • Mileage 104,300 KM

Vehicle Description

For Sale: 2022 RAM 2500 Big Horn

This heavy-duty pickup combines impressive power, advanced tech, and rugged capability. Powered by a 6.4L HEMI V8 engine delivering 410HP, it’s perfect for towing, hauling, and off-road adventures.

Features:

  • Seating for up to 6
  • 8.4” Uconnect touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth
  • Rearview camera and front/rear parking sensors
  • Premium cloth seats and power-adjustable driver’s seat
  • Keyless entry, remote start, and dual-zone climate control
  • Tow package with trailer brake controller and trailer sway control
  • Safety: adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and lane departure warning

Ideal for those needing a powerful and versatile truck with modern tech and comfort.

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

$40,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2022 RAM 2500