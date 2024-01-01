$40,997+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 2500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$40,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 243578
- Mileage 104,300 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2022 RAM 2500 Big Horn
This heavy-duty pickup combines impressive power, advanced tech, and rugged capability. Powered by a 6.4L HEMI V8 engine delivering 410HP, it’s perfect for towing, hauling, and off-road adventures.
Features:
- Seating for up to 6
- 8.4” Uconnect touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth
- Rearview camera and front/rear parking sensors
- Premium cloth seats and power-adjustable driver’s seat
- Keyless entry, remote start, and dual-zone climate control
- Tow package with trailer brake controller and trailer sway control
- Safety: adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and lane departure warning
Ideal for those needing a powerful and versatile truck with modern tech and comfort.
Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.
