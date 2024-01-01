Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 19.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 37992 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $44,300 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2022 RAM 3500

55,359 KM

Details Description

$44,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 3500

Tradesman

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 3500

Tradesman

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11813297
  2. 11813297
  3. 11813297
  4. 11813297
  5. 11813297
  6. 11813297
  7. 11813297
  8. 11813297
  9. 11813297
  10. 11813297
  11. 11813297
  12. 11813297
  13. 11813297
  14. 11813297
  15. 11813297
  16. 11813297
  17. 11813297
  18. 11813297
  19. 11813297
  20. 11813297
  21. 11813297
  22. 11813297
  23. 11813297
  24. 11813297
  25. 11813297
  26. 11813297
  27. 11813297
  28. 11813297
  29. 11813297
  30. 11813297
  31. 11813297
  32. 11813297
  33. 11813297
  34. 11813297
  35. 11813297
Contact Seller

$44,300

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
55,359KM
VIN 3C63R3CJXNG288225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37992
  • Mileage 55,359 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 19.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 37992
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $44,300
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 RAM 1500 Classic EXPRESS 72,586 KM $26,000 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL for sale in Calgary, AB
2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SEL 3,389 KM $27,000 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-350 SD LARIAT for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Ford F-350 SD LARIAT 224,419 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,300

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 3500