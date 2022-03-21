Menu
2022 RAM 3500

600 KM

Details Description Features

$94,990

+ tax & licensing
$94,990

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

2022 RAM 3500

2022 RAM 3500

Laramie

2022 RAM 3500

Laramie

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

$94,990

+ taxes & licensing

600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8750081
  • Stock #: 22T255A
  • VIN: 3C63R3EL9NG291552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Olive Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 600 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2022! Ensuring composure no matter the driving circumstances! It includes power seats, turn signal indicator mirrors, adjustable pedals, and a split folding rear seat. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 300 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive! *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea)

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

