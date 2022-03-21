$94,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
403-561-2416
2022 RAM 3500
Laramie
Location
Big 4 Motors
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
403-561-2416
$94,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8750081
- Stock #: 22T255A
- VIN: 3C63R3EL9NG291552
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Olive Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 600 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2022! Ensuring composure no matter the driving circumstances! It includes power seats, turn signal indicator mirrors, adjustable pedals, and a split folding rear seat. Under the hood you'll find a 6 cylinder engine with more than 300 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Four wheel drive allows you to go places you've only imagined. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop in and take a test drive! *Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
Vehicle Features
