2022 RAM 3500

9,500 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

2022 RAM 3500

2022 RAM 3500

Laramie

2022 RAM 3500

Laramie

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

9,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9430212
  Stock #: 43098A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 9,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2022 Ram 3500 Laramie. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine will keep you going. This Ram 3500 comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob, TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP B -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, Surround View Camera System, Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Trailer Reverse Guidance, Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors, TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD, REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Air Suspension Decal, RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Off-Road Info Pages, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, 12" Touchscreen, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, Connected Travel & Traffic Services, Alexa Built-In, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, PROTECTION GROUP, POWER DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BOARDS, and PEARL WHITE. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
220-Amp Alternator
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Monotone Paint
Power Deployable Running Boards
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
PROTECTION GROUP
Power Folding Mirrors
PEARL WHITE
Premium Synthetic Seats
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
LED BED LIGHTING
GVWR: 5 579 KGS (12 300 LBS)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Requires Subscription
REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Air Suspension Decal
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Off-Road Info Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio 12" Touchscreen GPS Navigation SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content Connected Travel & Traffic Services Alexa Built-In
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 220-Amp Alternator MOPAR Winter Front Grille Cover ...
Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
LARAMIE LEVEL B EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Remote Tailgate Release 17-Speaker harman/kardon Prem Sound Automati...
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Black Ram's Head Tailgate Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Black Exterior ...
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP B -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Surround View Camera System Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings Trailer Reverse Guidance Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

