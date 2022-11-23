$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 3500
Laramie
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9430212
- Stock #: 43098A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 9,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2022 Ram 3500 Laramie. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine will keep you going. This Ram 3500 comes equipped with these options: WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob, TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP B -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, Surround View Camera System, Bright Power Tow Spotter Mirrors w/Memory, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Trailer Reverse Guidance, Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors, TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD, REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Air Suspension Decal, RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Off-Road Info Pages, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, 12" Touchscreen, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content, Connected Travel & Traffic Services, Alexa Built-In, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, PROTECTION GROUP, POWER DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BOARDS, and PEARL WHITE. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
