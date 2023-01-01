Menu
2022 RAM 3500

43,950 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

2022 RAM 3500

2022 RAM 3500

Big Horn

2022 RAM 3500

Big Horn

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,950KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9705964
  • Stock #: A16955
  • VIN: 3C63R3DJ0NG114937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A16955
  • Mileage 43,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Every pre-owned vehicle from Big 4 Motors is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too.Stop in today or visit Big4Motors.com. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. Please see CARFAX Report available through Big 4 Motors for full vehicle history.Call us at: +1-403-252-6671*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

