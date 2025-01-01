$34,988+ GST
2022 RAM Cargo Van
ProMaster 3500 High Roof Ext 159 WB BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH USB/AUX
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$34,988
+ GST
Used
86,995KM
VIN 3C6MRVJG3NE122079
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Mileage 86,995 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 RAM PROMASTER 3500 HIGH ROOF EXT 159 WB WITH 86995 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
POWER FOLDING HEATED MIRRORS,TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD),112 KM/H (70 MPH) MAXIMUM SPEED,CRUISE CONTROL,220-AMP ALTERNATOR,SECURITY ALARM,ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD),BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH (TRUCK ONLY),FOG LAMPS,BLACK CLOTH FRONT...
