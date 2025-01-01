Menu
2022 RAM PROMASTER 3500 HIGH ROOF EXT 159 WB WITH 86995 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE!

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

2022 RAM Cargo Van

86,995 KM

$34,988

+ GST
2022 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster 3500 High Roof Ext 159 WB BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH USB/AUX

13110512

2022 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster 3500 High Roof Ext 159 WB BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH USB/AUX

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$34,988

+ GST

Used
86,995KM
VIN 3C6MRVJG3NE122079

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 86,995 KM

2022 RAM PROMASTER 3500 HIGH ROOF EXT 159 WB WITH 86995 KMS. WITH BACKUP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, POWER WINDOWS LOCK SEATS AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

POWER FOLDING HEATED MIRRORS,TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD),112 KM/H (70 MPH) MAXIMUM SPEED,CRUISE CONTROL,220-AMP ALTERNATOR,SECURITY ALARM,ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD),BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH (TRUCK ONLY),FOG LAMPS,BLACK CLOTH FRONT...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

$34,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2022 RAM Cargo Van