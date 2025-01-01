2022 RAM Cargo Van

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2022 RAM PROMASTER 3500 HIGH ROOF WITH 120987 KMS CARGO VAN, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS AND MORE!</div><div> </div><div><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242);>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242);>One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242);>What We Offer:</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242);>*Low Bi-Weekly Payments</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242);>*Instant Approvals</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242);>*Credit Consolidation</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242);>*Employment Insurance</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242);>*Negative Equity Coverage</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242);>Operating Hours:</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242);>Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242);>Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242);>Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242);>CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242);>Referral Program:</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242);>Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242);>AMVIC Licensed Dealer</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242);>After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242);>Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242); /><span style=font-family: Ubuntu, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: rgb(242, 242, 242);>All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</span></div>

2022 RAM Cargo Van

120,987 KM

Details Description Features

$32,988

+ GST
Make it Yours

2022 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster EXT 3500 HIGH ROOF

Watch This Vehicle
13136638

2022 RAM Cargo Van

ProMaster EXT 3500 HIGH ROOF

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 13136638
  2. 13136638
  3. 13136638
  4. 13136638
  5. 13136638
  6. 13136638
  7. 13136638
  8. 13136638
  9. 13136638
  10. 13136638
  11. 13136638
  12. 13136638
  13. 13136638
  14. 13136638
  15. 13136638
  16. 13136638
Contact Seller

$32,988

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,987KM
VIN 3C6MRVJG3NE122096

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Mileage 120,987 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 RAM PROMASTER 3500 HIGH ROOF WITH 120987 KMS CARGO VAN, BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS AND MORE! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!

What We Offer:

*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage

Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm

Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment.
CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.

Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!

AMVIC Licensed Dealer

After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4

All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

POWER FOLDING HEATED MIRRORS,TIRES: LT225/75R16E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD),112 KM/H (70 MPH) MAXIMUM SPEED,220-AMP ALTERNATOR,SECURITY ALARM,ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD),BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH (TRUCK ONLY),FOG LAMPS,BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS,T...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS REMOTE START DRIVE MODES for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS REMOTE START DRIVE MODES 48,457 KM $23,988 + GST
Used 2015 Audi Q7 3.0L TDI Progressiv NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS THIRD ROW SEAT HEATED MIRRORS for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Audi Q7 3.0L TDI Progressiv NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF HEATED LEATHER SEATS THIRD ROW SEAT HEATED MIRRORS 190,615 KM $15,988 + GST
Used 2020 Honda CR-V Touring LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF LANE ASSIST HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Honda CR-V Touring LUXURY NAVIGATION PANORAMIC ROOF LANE ASSIST HEATED LEATHER SEATS DRIVE MODES 58,760 KM $32,988 + GST

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2022 RAM Cargo Van