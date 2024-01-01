Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday December 14.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 43519 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $8,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/> * NO SLIDES * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2022 RIVERSIDE RV RETRO SERIES 135

Details Description

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
2022 RIVERSIDE RV RETRO SERIES 135

11967981

2022 RIVERSIDE RV RETRO SERIES 135

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 59CCC1512NL005331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2022 RIVERSIDE RV RETRO SERIES 135