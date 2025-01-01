$27,988+ GST
2022 Subaru Forester
Convenience NAVI LANE ASSIST HEATED SEATS HEATED MIRRORS BACKUP CAMERA
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$27,988
+ GST
Used
113,000KM
VIN JF2SKEDC2NH458007
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 SUBARU FORESTER CONVENIENCE CVT WITH 113,000 KMS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTER AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
All Wheel Drive,Aluminum Wheels,Rear Defrost,Privacy Glass,Power Steering,Power Door Locks,Temporary Spare Tire,Brake Assist,Heated Mirrors,ABS,Rear Spoiler,Tires - Rear All-Season,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Lane Departure W...
Email Auto House
