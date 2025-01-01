Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2022 SUBARU FORESTER CONVENIENCE CVT WITH 113,000 KMS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTER AND MORE!</div>

2022 Subaru Forester

113,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,988

+ GST
Make it Yours

2022 Subaru Forester

Convenience NAVI LANE ASSIST HEATED SEATS HEATED MIRRORS BACKUP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
12971076

2022 Subaru Forester

Convenience NAVI LANE ASSIST HEATED SEATS HEATED MIRRORS BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

  1. 12971076.750605427?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=29765
  2. 12971076
  3. 12971076
  4. 12971076
  5. 12971076
  6. 12971076
  7. 12971076
  8. 12971076
  9. 12971076
  10. 12971076
  11. 12971076
  12. 12971076
  13. 12971076
  14. 12971076
  15. 12971076
  16. 12971076
  17. 12971076
  18. 12971076
  19. 12971076
  20. 12971076
  21. 12971076
  22. 12971076
  23. 12971076
  24. 12971076
Contact Seller

$27,988

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,000KM
VIN JF2SKEDC2NH458007

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 SUBARU FORESTER CONVENIENCE CVT WITH 113,000 KMS, HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE ASSIST, NAVIGATION, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTER AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

All Wheel Drive,Aluminum Wheels,Rear Defrost,Privacy Glass,Power Steering,Power Door Locks,Temporary Spare Tire,Brake Assist,Heated Mirrors,ABS,Rear Spoiler,Tires - Rear All-Season,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Lane Departure W...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2019 Volvo S60 R-Design LANE ASSIST PARK ASSIST NAVI BACKUP CAMERA PADDLE SHIFTER for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Volvo S60 R-Design LANE ASSIST PARK ASSIST NAVI BACKUP CAMERA PADDLE SHIFTER 118,689 KM $26,988 + GST
Used 2017 Ford Taurus SEL BACKUP CAMERA NAVIGATION REMOTE START HEATED SEATS FRONT for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford Taurus SEL BACKUP CAMERA NAVIGATION REMOTE START HEATED SEATS FRONT 182,256 KM $9,988 + GST
Used 2004 Acura RSX Type-S SUNROOF HEATED SEATS LEATHER SEATS BLUETOOTH for sale in Calgary, AB
2004 Acura RSX Type-S SUNROOF HEATED SEATS LEATHER SEATS BLUETOOTH 289,998 KM $9,988 + GST

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

Call Dealer

403-291-XXXX

(click to show)

403-291-0891

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-291-0891

2022 Subaru Forester