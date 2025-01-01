Menu
This ACCIDENT FREE Tesla Model 3 AWD LONG RANGE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive ELECTRIC motor, automatic transmission, an amazing ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, AUTOPILOT, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated power black leather seats, PANORAMIC ROOF, keyless entry, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, wireless SMARTPHONE charging, 15-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION, front & rear parking sensors, 360-degree parking camera, premium 13-speaker sound system and much more!!!

2022 Tesla Model 3

25,267 KM

2022 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE w/ AWD / LOW KMS / LEATHER

2022 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE w/ AWD / LOW KMS / LEATHER

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Used
25,267KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EB0NF239278

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 20874
  • Mileage 25,267 KM

Additional Features

Electric Motor, All Wheel Drive, Lane Departure Warning, Traction Control, Dual Moonroof, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Power Mirror(s), Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Heated Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Sun/Moonroof, Headlights...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

