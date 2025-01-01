$43,990+ tax & licensing
2022 Tesla Model 3
LONG RANGE w/ AWD / LOW KMS / LEATHER
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$43,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # 20874
- Mileage 25,267 KM
Vehicle Description
This ACCIDENT FREE Tesla Model 3 AWD LONG RANGE comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive ELECTRIC motor, automatic transmission, an amazing ALL WHEEL DRIVE system, AUTOPILOT, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated power black leather seats, PANORAMIC ROOF, keyless entry, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, wireless SMARTPHONE charging, 15-inch touchscreen with NAVIGATION, front & rear parking sensors, 360-degree parking camera, premium 13-speaker sound system and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
