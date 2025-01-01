$25,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Toyota Corolla
SE
2022 Toyota Corolla
SE
Location
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-455-1534
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,200KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTNK4MBE1N3174500
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,200 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Car Clinic
2022 Toyota Corolla SE 0 $25,900 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 200 145,451 KM $11,900 + tax & lic
2014 Lexus CT 200h CT 200h HYBRID 93,000 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
Email Car Clinic
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
Call Dealer
403-455-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Car Clinic
403-455-1534
2022 Toyota Corolla