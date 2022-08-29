2022 Toyota Highlander

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 , 3 1 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9050761

9050761 Stock #: B16229A

B16229A VIN: 5TDGZRBH7NS216380

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Mileage 7,312 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Engine: 3.5L V6 Dual VVT-i Additional Features Monotone Paint Application Highlander XLE Grade

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.