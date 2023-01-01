2022 Toyota RAV4

Sale $47,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 , 4 8 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10270521

10270521 Stock #: 10511

10511 VIN: 2T3R1RFV1NC290829

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 11,481 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Seating Heated Seats Interior Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Proximity Key Safety Forward Collision Warning Lane Keep Assist Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Blind Spot Monitoring LED Lights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.