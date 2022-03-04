Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Toyota RAV4

1,800 KM

Details Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota RAV4

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota RAV4

XLE AWD

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

  1. 8517848
  2. 8517848
  3. 8517848
  4. 8517848
  5. 8517848
  6. 8517848
  7. 8517848
  8. 8517848
  9. 8517848
  10. 8517848
  11. 8517848
  12. 8517848
  13. 8517848
  14. 8517848
  15. 8517848
  16. 8517848
  17. 8517848
  18. 8517848
  19. 8517848
Contact Seller

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

1,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8517848
  • Stock #: AA0601
  • VIN: 2T3R1RFV3NC265530

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA0601
  • Mileage 1,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Limited Slip Differential
Run flat tires
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Power Lumbar Support
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Remote Ignition
Vehicle Stability Control System
Front Side Airbag with Head Protection
Locking Pickup Truck Tailgate
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplex Alberta

2006 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 263,151 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 94,817 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2012 Acura RDX 5-Spd...
 179,811 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

587-327-XXXX

(click to show)

587-327-5804

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory