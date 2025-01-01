$21,300+ GST
Make it Yours
2022 Volkswagen GTI BASE
2022 Volkswagen GTI BASE
Location
Regal Auctions Ltd.
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
403-250-1995
$21,300
+ GST
Used
136,109KM
VIN WVWM87CD7NW173052
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 75046
- Mileage 136,109 KM
Vehicle Description
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday July 12.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 75046
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $21,300
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* POOR RE-PAINT * * SUSPENSION LOWERED * EXHAUST MODIFIED *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 75046
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $21,300
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com
IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* POOR RE-PAINT * * SUSPENSION LOWERED * EXHAUST MODIFIED *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.
The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.
www.RegalAuctions.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.
2022 Nissan Kicks S 81,802 KM $13,000 + GST
2023 RAM 1500 SLT 39,380 KM $31,000 + GST
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 127,062 KM $15,000 + GST
Email Regal Auctions Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.
Regal Auctions - Calgary
2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8
Call Dealer
403-250-XXXX(click to show)
$21,300
+ GST>
Regal Auctions Ltd.
403-250-1995
2022 Volkswagen GTI BASE