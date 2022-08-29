$43,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$43,998
+ taxes & licensing
Driverz Auto
403-764-2886
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line Black Edition R-LINE BLACK EDITION AWD
Location
Driverz Auto
625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9
403-764-2886
$43,998
+ taxes & licensing
3,140KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9079258
- Stock #: P12996
- VIN: 3VV8B7AXXNM069060
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 3,140 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Driverz Auto
Driverz Auto
625 77 Ave SE #7, Calgary, AB T2H 2B9