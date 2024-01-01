Menu
Stock #: 50413 
Reserve Price: $26,000 
CarProof Report: Not Available 

Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. 
* SINGLE SLIDE * 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2022 Winnebago VOYAGE 3033BH

$26,000

2022 Winnebago VOYAGE 3033BH

2022 Winnebago VOYAGE 3033BH

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$26,000

VIN 54CTV1Y22N6064863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday January 4.
SALE STARTS AT :00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 50413
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $26,000
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* SINGLE SLIDE *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

2022 Winnebago VOYAGE 3033BH