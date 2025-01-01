$49,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Audi Q7
Komfort 45 TFSI quattro
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 56,450 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience luxury and versatility with the 2023 Audi Q7 Komfort, an SUV that combines elegance, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional performance. Designed for discerning drivers, the Q7 Komfort offers an elevated driving experience with premium features and unmatched comfort.
Key Features:
- Navigation System: Stay on course effortlessly with the intuitive built-in navigation system, ensuring every journey is seamless.
- Panoramic Sunroof: Enjoy a breathtaking view of the sky, adding natural light and an open-air feel to every drive.
- Heated Leather Seats: Experience premium comfort in every season with luxurious leather seats and advanced heating for those cold days.
- Full Digital Dash & Cluster: Stay informed with Audi’s advanced digital cockpit, including a fully customizable digital instrument cluster for all your driving needs.
Performance:
The Audi Q7 Komfort is powered by a responsive and efficient engine, providing smooth handling and exceptional power. Whether you're commuting in the city or heading out for a weekend adventure, the Q7 delivers a refined driving experience.
Interior & Technology:
The 2023 Audi Q7 offers a spacious and thoughtfully designed cabin, crafted with high-quality materials and state-of-the-art technology. Features include:
- A user-friendly infotainment system with touchscreen controls.
- Premium audio for an immersive sound experience.
- Ample cargo space for all your needs, making it perfect for families and travelers alike.
Safety:
Drive with peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane assist, parking sensors, and more, ensuring every journey is safe and secure.
Why Choose the Audi Q7 Komfort?
This SUV offers the perfect balance of luxury, technology, and practicality, making it an excellent choice for those who value sophistication and performance in one package.
