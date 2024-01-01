$55,900.25+ tax & licensing
2023 BMW X1
xDrive28i
2023 BMW X1
xDrive28i
Location
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1
403-253-1333
4,523KM
Used
VIN WBX73EF06P5X32515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alpine White
- Interior Colour Black Perforated Sensatec (EOP)
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # K0487A
- Mileage 4,523 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Alpine White
Premium Enhanced Package-23-X1
M Sport Package-23-X1
19inch Lt/Aly Wheels, V-Spoke, 867, Midnight Grey, Burnished, A/S Non-RFT
Black Perforated Sensatec (EOP)
Light Aluminum Hexacube Trim
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
10 Heritage Meadows Road SE, Calgary, AB T2H 3C1
Lone Star Mercedes-Benz
2023 BMW X1