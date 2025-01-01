$CALL+ GST
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
2LT
2023 Chevrolet Corvette
2LT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 9,005 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2023 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Corvette has the following options: ENGINE, 6.2L V8 DI, HIGH-OUTPUT Variable Valve Timing (VVT), Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm, 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging for devices, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 19" x 8.5" (48.3 cm x 21.6 cm) front and 20" x 11" (50.8 cm x 27.9 cm) rear 5-open-spoke Bright Silver-painted aluminum, Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues, and Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, located on driver visor. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
