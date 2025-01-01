Menu
Look at this 2023 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Corvette has the following options: ENGINE, 6.2L V8 DI, HIGH-OUTPUT Variable Valve Timing (VVT), Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm, 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging for devices, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 19 x 8.5 (48.3 cm x 21.6 cm) front and 20 x 11 (50.8 cm x 27.9 cm) rear 5-open-spoke Bright Silver-painted aluminum, Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues, and Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, located on driver visor.

Make it Yours
Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

VIN 1G1YB3D48P5124955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 9,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2023 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/ engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Corvette has the following options: ENGINE, 6.2L V8 DI, HIGH-OUTPUT Variable Valve Timing (VVT), Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm, 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging for devices, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent, Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 19" x 8.5" (48.3 cm x 21.6 cm) front and 20" x 11" (50.8 cm x 27.9 cm) rear 5-open-spoke Bright Silver-painted aluminum, Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues, and Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, located on driver visor. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Powertrain

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 6.2L V8 DI HIGH-OUTPUT Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

