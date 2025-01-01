Menu
The 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT is equipped with a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 160 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive. It has an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 27 MPG city / 35 MPG highway and a cargo capacity of 15.7 cubic feet. Standard features include keyless entry, push-button start, and StabiliTrak electronic stability control! The Malibu comes with the Midnight Edition Package, Which adds blacked-out exterior and interior styling to the Malibu 1LT trim, including a black grille, black bowtie emblems, and 19-inch black-painted aluminum wheels!

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

53,000 KM

$24,990

+ GST
2023 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT | MIDNIGHT EDITION PACKAGE

2023 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT | MIDNIGHT EDITION PACKAGE

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,990

+ GST

Used
53,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT is equipped with a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 160 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive. It has an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 27 MPG city / 35 MPG highway and a cargo capacity of 15.7 cubic feet. Standard features include keyless entry, push-button start, and StabiliTrak electronic stability control! The Malibu comes with the Midnight Edition Package, Which adds blacked-out exterior and interior styling to the Malibu 1LT trim, including a black grille, black bowtie emblems, and 19-inch black-painted aluminum wheels!

 

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$24,990

+ GST>

Car Zone

403-248-0245

2023 Chevrolet Malibu