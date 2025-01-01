$24,990+ GST
2023 Chevrolet Malibu
1LT | MIDNIGHT EDITION PACKAGE
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$24,990
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2023 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT is equipped with a 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 160 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, paired with a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive. It has an EPA-estimated fuel economy of 27 MPG city / 35 MPG highway and a cargo capacity of 15.7 cubic feet. Standard features include keyless entry, push-button start, and StabiliTrak electronic stability control! The Malibu comes with the Midnight Edition Package, Which adds blacked-out exterior and interior styling to the Malibu 1LT trim, including a black grille, black bowtie emblems, and 19-inch black-painted aluminum wheels!
All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment.
403-248-0245