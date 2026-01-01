$74,990+ GST
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT w/ DIESEL / PANORAMIC ROOF/ LEATHER
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$74,990
+ GST
Used
61,098KM
VIN 1GNSKNKT9PR514997
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 61,098 KM
Vehicle Description
This LOW KM Chevrolet Tahoe LT comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.0L V6 TURBO DIESEL motor, automatic transmission, 360-degree parking camera, PANORAMIC ROOF, heated power folding side mirrors, heated steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, rear cross traffic alert, alloy wheels, premium 9-speaker BOSE sound system, wireless charging pad, factory remote starter, tri-zone automatic climate control, LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, automatic high beams, hands free liftgate, Lane Departure Assist, Front & rear parking sensors and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Convenience
Factory remote starter
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Tri-zone automatic climate control
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Safety
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Security
Automatic High Beams
Additional Features
Led Headlights
Blind Spot Detection System
Hands Free Liftgate
Heated Power Folding Side Mirrors
360-degree parking camera
premium 9-speaker BOSE sound system
Front & rear parking sensors and much more!!!
Call Dealer
403 243-XXXX(click to show)
