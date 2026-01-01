Menu
This LOW KM Chevrolet Tahoe LT comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.0L V6 TURBO DIESEL motor, automatic transmission, 360-degree parking camera, PANORAMIC ROOF, heated power folding side mirrors, heated steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, rear cross traffic alert, alloy wheels, premium 9-speaker BOSE sound system, wireless charging pad, factory remote starter, tri-zone automatic climate control, LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, automatic high beams, hands free liftgate, Lane Departure Assist, Front & rear parking sensors and much more!!!

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

61,098 KM

$74,990

+ GST
2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT w/ DIESEL / PANORAMIC ROOF/ LEATHER

13490651

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT w/ DIESEL / PANORAMIC ROOF/ LEATHER

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Used
61,098KM
VIN 1GNSKNKT9PR514997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,098 KM

Vehicle Description

This LOW KM Chevrolet Tahoe LT comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 3.0L V6 TURBO DIESEL motor, automatic transmission, 360-degree parking camera, PANORAMIC ROOF, heated power folding side mirrors, heated steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, rear cross traffic alert, alloy wheels, premium 9-speaker BOSE sound system, wireless charging pad, factory remote starter, tri-zone automatic climate control, LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, automatic high beams, hands free liftgate, Lane Departure Assist, Front & rear parking sensors and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Factory remote starter

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Tri-zone automatic climate control
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

Safety

LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Led Headlights
Blind Spot Detection System
Hands Free Liftgate
Heated Power Folding Side Mirrors
360-degree parking camera
premium 9-speaker BOSE sound system
Front & rear parking sensors and much more!!!

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

