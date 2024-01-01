Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 21.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 30323 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $27,800 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

469 KM

Details Description

$27,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11704927
  2. 11704927
  3. 11704927
  4. 11704927
  5. 11704927
  6. 11704927
  7. 11704927
  8. 11704927
  9. 11704927
  10. 11704927
  11. 11704927
  12. 11704927
  13. 11704927
  14. 11704927
  15. 11704927
  16. 11704927
  17. 11704927
  18. 11704927
  19. 11704927
  20. 11704927
  21. 11704927
  22. 11704927
Contact Seller

$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
469KM
VIN KL79MMS2XPB196879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 30323
  • Mileage 469 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday September 21.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 30323
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $27,800
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2009 Audi A4 for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Audi A4 168,456 KM $5,500 + tax & lic
Used 2004 BMW X3 for sale in Calgary, AB
2004 BMW X3 222,041 KM $3,600 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Chevrolet Traverse 1LT 209,837 KM $6,450 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,800

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2023 Chevrolet TrailBlazer