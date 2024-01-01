Menu
2023 Dodge Charger

20,544 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Charger

GT

2023 Dodge Charger

GT

Location

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

20,544KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDXMG8PH524170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,544 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

1-403-241-0300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-403-241-0300

2023 Dodge Charger