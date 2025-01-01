$36,990+ GST
2023 Dodge Charger
GT | All Wheel Drive | Plus
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$36,990
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,187 KM
Vehicle Description
THE 2023 Dodge Charger GT AWD is a 4-Door Sedan with Loads of Options and All Wheel Drive, also features a 3.6L Engine with 300 Horsepower and 264 lb-ft of Torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It includes performance-oriented exterior styling, such as a performance hood and spoiler, along with a sporty interior with heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, power opening trunk and a 8.4" U-Connect Touch Screen with Apple Car Play and Android Auto. Advanced safety features like blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, factory remote starter and adaptive cruise control are also included. Come on Down to the Car Zone Dealership!
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
403-248-0245