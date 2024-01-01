$52,997+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Durango
GT PLUS AWD
Location
XpressApprovals
320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6
(403) 909-8666
Certified + E-Tested
$52,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 2,920 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2023 Dodge Durango GT Plus
The 2023 Dodge Durango GT Plus is a mid-size SUV offering a blend of performance, comfort, and technology.
Features:
Comfortable Seating for 7
10.1-inch Uconnect 5 Infotainment Screen
Bluetooth Connectivity
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Integration
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Front Seats
So Much More!
These features make the 2023 Dodge Durango GT Plus a versatile, comfortable, and tech-savvy option for those looking for a mid-size SUV that balances utility with a touch of luxury.
Vehicle Features
