2023 Dodge Durango

2,920 KM

$52,997

+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Durango

GT PLUS AWD

2023 Dodge Durango

GT PLUS AWD

Location

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$52,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
2,920KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG3PC612856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 2,920 KM

Vehicle Description

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.XPRESSAPPROVALS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CARFAX AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.

FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL (587) 215-8798 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL (587) 500-7998

IMMEDIATE APPROVALS!

AMVIC LICENSED DEALERSHIP

 

 

 

For Sale: 2023 Dodge Durango GT Plus

 

The 2023 Dodge Durango GT Plus is a mid-size SUV offering a blend of performance, comfort, and technology.

 

Features:

 

Comfortable Seating for 7

10.1-inch Uconnect 5 Infotainment Screen

Bluetooth Connectivity

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Integration

Heated Steering Wheel

Heated Front Seats

So Much More!

 

These features make the 2023 Dodge Durango GT Plus a versatile, comfortable, and tech-savvy option for those looking for a mid-size SUV that balances utility with a touch of luxury.

 

Weekly payments available on approved credit with a down payment. AMVIC Certified Dealership.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

XpressApprovals

XpressApprovals

320 39 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1X6

(403) 909-8666

$52,997

+ taxes & licensing

XpressApprovals

(403) 909-8666

2023 Dodge Durango