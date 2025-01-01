Menu
<div>2023 DODGE DURANGO R/T AWD WITH 47000 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, LEATHER SEATS, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, PARK ASSIST, MINOR HAIL DAMAGE, DRIVE MODE, PUSH BUTTON START, PADDLE SHIFTER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO, MEMORY SEATS, ECO MODE, WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING TRAY, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!</div>

2023 Dodge Durango

47,000 KM

$43,988

+ tax & licensing
2023 Dodge Durango

R/T 7 PASSENGER LEATHER REMOTE START NAVI BACKUP CAM SUNROOF

12153117

2023 Dodge Durango

R/T 7 PASSENGER LEATHER REMOTE START NAVI BACKUP CAM SUNROOF

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,000KM
VIN 1C4SDJCT1PC615593

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Mileage 47,000 KM

2023 DODGE DURANGO R/T AWD WITH 47000 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, LEATHER SEATS, REMOTE START, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, PARK ASSIST, MINOR HAIL DAMAGE, DRIVE MODE, PUSH BUTTON START, PADDLE SHIFTER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, APPLE CAR PLAY, ANDROID AUTO, MEMORY SEATS, ECO MODE, WIRELESS PHONE CHARGING TRAY, BLUETOOTH, USB/AUX AND MORE!

TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS,WHEELS: 20 X 8 BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM,WHITE KNUCKLE,QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22T R/T -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Black Roof Rails,BLACK MOPAR TUBULAR SIDE STEPS

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

2023 Dodge Durango