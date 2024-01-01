Menu
Stock #: 33185 
Reserve Price: $40,300 
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com 

IMPORTANT DECLARATION 
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement. 
Claim History: Claim History. 
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. 
* MISSING CHARGING CABLE * 68 KWH BATTERY PACK * 
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. 
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2023 Ford E-Transit

49,382 KM

$40,300

+ tax & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

Used
49,382KM
VIN 1FTBW9CK8PKA37160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 49,382 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 9.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 33185
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $40,300
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
Claim History: Claim History.
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* MISSING CHARGING CABLE * 68 KWH BATTERY PACK *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Ford E-Transit