Come see this 2023 GMC Acadia SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Acadia has the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [365.9 N-m]) @ 5000 rpm, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18 (45.7 cm) machined aluminum with dark accents, Wheel, spare, 18 x 4.5 (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, USB ports, 2 in front (type-A and type-C) 2 in second row (type-A and type-C) and 1 in third row (type-A), and Traction Select FWD models feature Normal, Snow, Sport and Trailer/Tow (if equipped); AWD models feature 4x4 (AWD), 2x4 (AWD Disconnect), Sport, Off-Road and Trailer/Tow (if equipped).

2023 GMC Acadia

24,500 KM

2023 GMC Acadia

SLE

2023 GMC Acadia

SLE

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

24,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNRLS5PZ204685

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 24,500 KM

Come see this 2023 GMC Acadia SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Acadia has the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [365.9 N-m]) @ 5000 rpm, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) machined aluminum with dark accents, Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, USB ports, 2 in front (type-A and type-C) 2 in second row (type-A and type-C) and 1 in third row (type-A), and Traction Select FWD models feature Normal, Snow, Sport and Trailer/Tow (if equipped); AWD models feature 4x4 (AWD), 2x4 (AWD Disconnect), Sport, Off-Road and Trailer/Tow (if equipped).

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [365.9 N-m]) @ 5000 rpm
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

