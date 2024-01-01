$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Acadia
SLE
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 24,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2023 GMC Acadia SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.6L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Acadia has the following options: ENGINE, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [365.9 N-m]) @ 5000 rpm, Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent with washers, Wiper, rear intermittent with washer, Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) machined aluminum with dark accents, Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel, USB ports, 2 in front (type-A and type-C) 2 in second row (type-A and type-C) and 1 in third row (type-A), and Traction Select FWD models feature Normal, Snow, Sport and Trailer/Tow (if equipped); AWD models feature 4x4 (AWD), 2x4 (AWD Disconnect), Sport, Off-Road and Trailer/Tow (if equipped). See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
