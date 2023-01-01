$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Canyon
AT4
2023 GMC Canyon
AT4
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Desert Sand Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black/Timber
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 9,832 KM
Vehicle Description
This GMC Canyon boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.7L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.7L TURBO HIGH-OUTPUT (GM Estimated 310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, GM Estimated 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, remote Express-Down, all windows.*This GMC Canyon Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, rear-sliding, manual, Window, power with front passenger Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Dark Grey Machined Finish Aluminum, Wheel, spare, 17 x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel, Wheel opening mouldings, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc. located at 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Powertrain
Windows
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
Call Dealer
403-256-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
403-256-4960