2023 GMC Canyon

9,832 KM

Details Description Features

AT4

AT4

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

9,832KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Desert Sand Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Timber
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 9,832 KM

Vehicle Description

This GMC Canyon boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.7L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.7L TURBO HIGH-OUTPUT (GM Estimated 310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm, GM Estimated 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, remote Express-Down, all windows.*This GMC Canyon Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, rear-sliding, manual, Window, power with front passenger Express-Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Dark Grey Machined Finish Aluminum, Wheel, spare, 17 x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel, Wheel opening mouldings, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc. located at 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

High Output
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 2.7L TURBO HIGH-OUTPUT (GM Estimated 310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm GM Estimated 430 lb-ft of torque [583 Nm] @ 3000 rpm) (STD)

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
