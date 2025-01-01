Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 25.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 90039 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $41,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

45,399 KM

Details Description

$41,000

+ GST
Make it Yours

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
13071406

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 13071406.753717385?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=25741
  2. 13071406
  3. 13071406
  4. 13071406
  5. 13071406
  6. 13071406
  7. 13071406
  8. 13071406
  9. 13071406
  10. 13071406
  11. 13071406
  12. 13071406
  13. 13071406
  14. 13071406
  15. 13071406
  16. 13071406
  17. 13071406
  18. 13071406
  19. 13071406
  20. 13071406
  21. 13071406
  22. 13071406
  23. 13071406
  24. 13071406
  25. 13071406
  26. 13071406
  27. 13071406
  28. 13071406
  29. 13071406
  30. 13071406
  31. 13071406
  32. 13071406
  33. 13071406
  34. 13071406
  35. 13071406
  36. 13071406
  37. 13071406
  38. 13071406
  39. 13071406
  40. 13071406
  41. 13071406
  42. 13071406
  43. 13071406
  44. 13071406
  45. 13071406
  46. 13071406
  47. 13071406
  48. 13071406
Contact Seller

$41,000

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,399KM
VIN 3GTPUBEKXPG238260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 90039
  • Mileage 45,399 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday October 25.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 90039
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $41,000
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2009 Subaru Impreza WRX for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Subaru Impreza WRX 238,894 KM $3,950 + GST
Used 2006 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Calgary, AB
2006 Ford F-150 XLT 319,383 KM $2,950 + GST
Used 2013 Volkswagen Touareg TDI for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 Volkswagen Touareg TDI 218,520 KM $6,450 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,000

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2023 GMC Sierra 1500