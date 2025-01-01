$CALL+ GST
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4X
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 25293A
- Mileage 31,150 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 has the following options: ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management (STD), Wireless phone projection, for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless Charging (Beginning October 26, 2022 through November 20, 2022, certain vehicles will be forced to include (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging, which removes Wireless Charging. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.), Wipers, front rain-sensing, Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), and Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Gloss Black painted full-size, spare Aluminum. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
