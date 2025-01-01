Menu
Look at this 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X.

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

31,150 KM

13181633

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ GST

Used
31,150KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUFEL7PG100467

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25293A
  • Mileage 31,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 6.2L/376 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 has the following options: ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management (STD), Wireless phone projection, for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wireless Charging (Beginning October 26, 2022 through November 20, 2022, certain vehicles will be forced to include (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging, which removes Wireless Charging. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.), Wipers, front rain-sensing, Windows, power rear, express down, Windows, power front, drivers express up/down, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), and Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Gloss Black painted full-size, spare Aluminum. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Integrated Tailgate Step

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Seat-Massage
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring Dynamic Fuel Management (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

