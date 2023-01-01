$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 3500
HD AT4
Big 4 Motors
7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9
- Listing ID: 10050132
- Stock #: B17193
- VIN: 1GT49VEY5PF197046
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # B17193
- Mileage 6,500 KM
Every pre-owned vehicle from Big 4 Motors is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too.Stop in today or visit Big4Motors.com. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. Please see CARFAX Report available through Big 4 Motors for full vehicle history.Call us at: +1-403-252-6671*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!
