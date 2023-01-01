Menu
2023 GMC Sierra 3500

6,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

2023 GMC Sierra 3500

2023 GMC Sierra 3500

HD AT4

2023 GMC Sierra 3500

HD AT4

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

6,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10050132
  • Stock #: B17193
  • VIN: 1GT49VEY5PF197046

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # B17193
  • Mileage 6,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Every pre-owned vehicle from Big 4 Motors is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too.Stop in today or visit Big4Motors.com. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. Please see CARFAX Report available through Big 4 Motors for full vehicle history.Call us at: +1-403-252-6671*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Power Door Locks
Front Bucket Seats
Remote Vehicle Starter System

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
220 Amp Alternator
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Off-Road Suspension
Pickup bed
Red Recovery Hooks

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Exterior

Rear wheelhouse liners
Wheels: 18" Machined Aluminum

Safety

HD Rear Vision Camera

Additional Features

Solid Paint
GVWR: 5
Exhaust Brake
deep-tinted glass
Electric Rear-Window Defogger
Manual Tilt-Wheel/Telescoping Steering Column
4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre
Unauthorized Entry Theft-Deterrent System
Engine: Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8
OnStar & GMC Connected Services Capable
WINTER GRILLE COVER
LED Cargo Area Lighting
KEYLESS OPEN & START
Preferred Equipment Group 4SB
12-Volt Rear Auxiliary Power Outlet
Electrical Lock Control Steering Column
Power Front Windows w/Driver Express Up/Down
Power Rear Windows w/Express Down
120-Volt Bed Mounted Power Outlet
120-Volt Instrument Panel Power Outlet
Power Front Passenger Windows w/Express Up/Down
Heated 2nd Row Outboard Seats
Spray-On Pickup Bed Liner w/AT4 Logo
2nd Row Dual USB Charge-Only Ports
2-Speed Active Transfer Case
2 USB Ports (First Row)
2 USB Ports Inside Console
Tires: LT275/70R18E AT BW
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable
Transmission: Heavy-Duty 6-Speed Automatic
216 kgs (11/500 lbs)
Radio: AM/FM w/Premium GMC Infotainment System
Prem Front Floor Liners w/Removable Carpet Insert
Prem Rear Floor Liners w/Removable Carpet Insert

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

