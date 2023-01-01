2023 GMC Sierra 3500

Menu
Check out this 2023 GMC Sierra 3500HD AT4. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 3500HD comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm, 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.), Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18 (45.7 cm) machined aluminum wheel with Dark Grey metallic accents, Wheelhouse liners, rear, USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row), and USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel.

Details Description Features

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black with Kalahari accents
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2023 GMC Sierra 3500HD AT4. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 3500HD comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm, 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.), Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Windows, power rear, express down, Window, power front, passenger express up/down, Window, power front, drivers express up/down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 18" (45.7 cm) machined aluminum wheel with Dark Grey metallic accents, Wheelhouse liners, rear, USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row), and USB ports, 2 (first row) located on instrument panel. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Integrated Tailgate Step

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) (Includes (K05) engine block heater.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 GMC Sierra 3500