Menu
Account
Sign In
Come see this 2023 GMC Terrain SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 1.5L/-TBD- engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain has the following options: ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger express-down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 17 x 7 (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel, USB data ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C includes auxiliary input jack, located in front centre storage bin, and USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2023 GMC Terrain

85,073 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
12201205

2023 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
85,073KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEG8PL215341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 85,073 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2023 GMC Terrain SLE. Its Automatic transmission and Turbocharged Gas/E15 I4 1.5L/-TBD- engine will keep you going. This GMC Terrain has the following options: ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Windows, power with rear Express-Down, Windows, power with front passenger express-down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), Wheels, 17" x 7" (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel, USB data ports, 2, one type-A and one type-C includes auxiliary input jack, located in front centre storage bin, and USB charging-only ports, 2, located on the rear of the centre console. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Used 2018 Nissan Pathfinder S for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Nissan Pathfinder S 155,243 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT 203,150 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Sportage EX for sale in Calgary, AB
2022 Kia Sportage EX 61,860 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Terrain