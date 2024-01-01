$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Yukon
SLT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 30,523 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2023 GMC Yukon SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Diesel I6 3.0L/ engine will keep you going. This GMC Yukon features the following options: ENGINE, DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm), Wireless charging (Beginning October 31, 2022 through November 20, 2022, certain vehicles will be forced to include (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging, which removes Wireless Charging. See dealer for details or the window label for the features on a specific vehicle.), Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto, Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense, Wiper, rear intermittent, Windows, power, rear with Express-Down, Window, power with front passenger Express-Up/Down, Window, power with driver Express-Up/Down, Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.), and Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) 6-spoke polished aluminum. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
403-256-4960