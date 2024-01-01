Menu
This ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Hyundai Elantra Preferred comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, alloy wheels, proximity key with push start ignition, hands free SMART trunk, heated premium cloth seats, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, automatic projection headlights, LED daytime running lights, 8-inch touchscreen with wireless APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, an impressive audio system, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, High Beam Assist, back-up camera and much more!!!

2023 Hyundai Elantra

30,645 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS

2023 Hyundai Elantra

PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,645KM
VIN KMHLM4AGXPU481216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fluid Metal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 20803
  • Mileage 30,645 KM

Vehicle Description

This ACCIDENT FREE LOW KM Hyundai Elantra Preferred comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, alloy wheels, proximity key with push start ignition, hands free SMART trunk, heated premium cloth seats, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, automatic projection headlights, LED daytime running lights, 8-inch touchscreen with wireless APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, an impressive audio system, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, High Beam Assist, back-up camera and much more!!!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, FLUID METAL, Temporary Spare Tire, ABS, Tires - Front Performance, Front Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Tires - Rear Performance, Aluminum Wheels, Power Steering, Traction Control, Lane Departure ...

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-XXXX

403 243-8344

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2023 Hyundai Elantra