$26,990+ tax & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS
2023 Hyundai Elantra
PREFERRED w/ AWD / BLIND SPOT DETECTION / LOW KMS
Location
Precision Hyundai
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
$26,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss black
- Body Style Sedan
- Stock # 20802
- Mileage 33,558 KM
Vehicle Description
This LOW KM Hyundai Elantra Preferred comes loaded with a reliable and fuel efficient 2.0L motor, automatic transmission, selectable drive modes, alloy wheels, proximity key with push start ignition, hands free SMART trunk, heated premium cloth seats, heated leather wrapped steering wheel, Blind Spot Detection system, automatic projection headlights, LED daytime running lights, 8-inch touchscreen with wireless APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO, an impressive audio system, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, High Beam Assist, back-up camera and much more!!!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Precision Hyundai
Email Precision Hyundai
Precision Hyundai
Call Dealer
403 243-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344