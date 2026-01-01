Menu
Account
Sign In
2023 HYUNDAI ELANTRA  HYBRID LUXURY WITH 106715 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LANE ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND MUCH MORE! <span>ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!What We Offer:*Low Bi-Weekly Payments*Instant Approvals*Credit Consolidation*Employment Insurance*Negative Equity CoverageOperating Hours:Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pmFri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pmCall 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment and CARFAX report.Referral Program:Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!AMVIC Licensed DealerAfter a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</span>

2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

106,715 KM

Details Description

$22,988

+ GST
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

Luxury

Watch This Vehicle
13497404

2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

Luxury

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 13497404.776660342?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=29765
  2. 13497404
  3. 13497404
  4. 13497404
  5. 13497404
  6. 13497404
  7. 13497404
  8. 13497404
  9. 13497404
  10. 13497404
  11. 13497404
  12. 13497404
  13. 13497404
  14. 13497404
  15. 13497404
  16. 13497404
  17. 13497404
  18. 13497404
  19. 13497404
  20. 13497404
  21. 13497404
  22. 13497404
Contact Seller

$22,988

+ GST

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,715KM
VIN KMHLN4AJ6PU066712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,715 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 HYUNDAI ELANTRA  HYBRID LUXURY WITH 106715 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, LANE ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND MUCH MORE!




ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!What We Offer:*Low Bi-Weekly Payments*Instant Approvals*Credit Consolidation*Employment Insurance*Negative Equity CoverageOperating Hours:Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pmFri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pmCall 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment and CARFAX report.Referral Program:Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!AMVIC Licensed DealerAfter a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4CARFAX IS AVAILABLE TO THE CONSUMER.All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto House

Used 2017 Ford Explorer SPORT for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Ford Explorer SPORT 221,835 KM $13,988 + GST
Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander ES for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 0 $14,988 + GST
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury for sale in Calgary, AB
2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury 106,715 KM $22,988 + GST

Email Auto House

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,988

+ GST>

Auto House

403-263-4446

2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid